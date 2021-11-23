(CBS Detroit) — A former prosecutor in Shiawassee County is facing charges after allegedly arriving to work drunk and in possession of two firearms while intoxicated, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.
Officials say Christopher Brown is charged with one count of operating under the influence of alcohol and two counts of possession of a firearm by a person under the influence.
In August, the then-assistant prosecuting attorney, allegedly arrived at his office nearly two hours after he was scheduled to be in court for a closing argument and admitted to being under the influence, according to the AG’s office. During a preliminary breath test, Brown blew a .113, and blood drawn revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .143 grams per 100 milliliters of blood.
A search of his vehicle recovered two loaded firearms, officials say.
“Those who swear to uphold the law must also adhere to its principles,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel, whose office is handling the case. “My office stands ready to hold accountable anyone who fails to abide by their oath.”
The AG's office says Brown waived his arraignment on Tuesday. His next appearance in court is scheduled for Dec. 13.
