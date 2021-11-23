(CBS Detroit) — Police say a suspect is in custody in connection with the death of longtime Detroit disc jockey John O’Leary.
O'Leary was found stabbed to death in his Highland Park home on Sunday, The Detroit News reports. According to WWJ, the suspect is awaiting charges that are expected next week.
O’Leary spent decades at radio stations including WWWW, WABX, WLLZ and WCSX.
His last gig was at classic rock station WCSX from 2002 until 2013, according to the Detroit Free Press.
“He’s a radio icon in Detroit,” O’Leary’s friend Ron Robinson told the Free Press. “He was one of the good guys. John was a radio jock who people in Detroit grew up hearing.”
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
