Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Comerica Bank, Passes Out Thanksgiving Meals To Hundreds In NeedHundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys, along with boxes containing all the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, was distributed to families and individuals experiencing hardship and food insecurity. Volunteers with Comerica Bank passed out the meals.

Grace Centers of Hope Continues Mission To Help People Suffering From Addiction, HomelessnessGrace Centers of Hope is one of Michigan’s oldest facilities of its kind, serving the community since 1942.

Mayor Duggan Explores Vaccine Mandate For Appointees In His Office As Detroit's COVID-19 Cases SpikeHospitalizations in Detroit due to COVID-19 are rising, as the city and the rest of Michigan struggle to cope with one of the country's highest infection rates.

Detroit's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Here's What You Need To KnowHere's what you need to know about road closures, bus reroutes, and suggested parking, as thousands of individuals visit downtown Detroit for the America’s Thanksgiving Parade, Turkey Trot, and the Detroit Lions game on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Kellogg's To Hire Replacements For Some Striking Workers After Talks StallKellogg's plans to start hiring permanent replacements for some of its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers after negotiations broke down again.

Michigan Matters: EV's Supercharging Impact Across Metro DetroitAs the electric vehicle revolution unfolds, companies, suppliers and organizations are adjusting as Joseph Grace, Vice President, Head of Physical and Functional Design & Integration, Stellantis; Vuk Milojkovic, CEO, BASF Toda America LLC; Glenn Stevens, Executive Director, MICHauto and Vice President, Automotive & Mobility Initiatives at Detroit Regional Chamber; and Rod Alberts, Executive Director of Detroit Auto Dealers Association, discussed on “Michigan Matters” airing 8 a.m. this Sunday on CBS 62.