DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police in Detroit are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident.
The incident happened at about 12:11 p.m., Oct. 19, in the area of East State Fair Avenue and Rowe Street. Police say a 47-year-old man was driving a motorcycle when he was struck by an unknown driver in a black 2014-2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Police say the suspect fled the scene. The vehicle has front-end damage from the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-536-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
