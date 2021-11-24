(CBS DETROIT) – Hood’s Tire Service is a long-standing business on Mack Avenue near Cadillac on Detroit’s east side.

It’s one of the very few operations left along the road.

“For the last 65 years, 1957, my grand-father started this place,” said Eric Hood Sr., owner of Hood’s Tires.

The shop is nestled in the 48214 zip-code; a section that’s 46% below the National Median Income, which reflects a great need for resources in the community.

Eric Hood Sr. and his son, Eric Jr. say they recognize that need and want to give back by offering free winter coats for families.

“Because it’s my son’s idea,” said the proud father.

“Good job boy, but bring them coats!”

The family-owned business is collecting donations for its First Annual Coat Drive.

Donors can drop off new coats and winter gear now through Sunday ahead of the big giveaway this weekend.

“Come get some food, come get some coats for your kids,” said the Jr. and co-owner.

“Come get a coat for yourself and just have a good time and just see that we’re trying to restore the community in a different way.”

The Hood family says it’s not uncommon to see neighbors bearing the brutal cold in little to no wraps, and they want to keep as many people warm as possible.

“I mean it gives me the chills,” said Hood Sr.

“I mean for you to be out here in this cold like this, I mean it’s not good. So, whatever I can do to help anyone. I mean, that’s what we’re here for.”

The coat drive is happening Sunday, November 28th from 1pm-4pm at Hood’s Tires.

The address is 10401 Mack Avenue.

