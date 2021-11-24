(CBS Detroit) –– It’s hard to celebrate family this Thanksgiving without our furry friends.
However, if you are sharing a meal with them, experts say to be mindful of what you feed them.
The American Kennel Club says foods like turkey skin and bones, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and ham can be harmful, especially in larger amounts.
Meanwhile, turkey meat, sweet potatoes, pumpkin and apples without seeds are appropriate treats.
Click here to view the full list.
