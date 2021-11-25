11th Annual Food For Thanks Event Feeds Over 100 PeopleOver 100 plates were packed up and shipped out, piled high with Tha

Here Are Some Jimmy Hoffa Theories After Tip Leads FBI Search To New JerseyLast week, the FBI confirmed that it was searching an area by a New Jersey landfill for the remains of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa. This is the most recent update in a search that started in 1975 when Hoffa disappeared.

Frontline Workers Trying To Fix Overdose Crises With Overdoses Increasing By Nearly 20% In MichiganThe opioid epidemic is trending in the wrong direction as overdose deaths continue to rise jumping nearly 30 percent from last year across the country.

Michigan Lottery: Jackson County Man Wins $1M On Scratch OffA man from Jackson County was "overwhelmed in the best way" after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Millionaire Maker II instant game.

Michigan DNR Hosting Annual Toy Collection Event, Expanding To Multiple CitiesOfficials say the event has expanded this year and conservation officers will be accepting toys at locations in Chesterfield, Clare, Detroit, Dundee, Gaylord, Muskegon, Plainwell, Saginaw and Traverse City.

Families Struggle With How To Hold 2nd Pandemic Thanksgiving As Michigan's COVID-19 Cases SurgeBack in the spring, Pauline Criel and her cousins talked about reuniting for Thanksgiving at her home near Detroit after many painful months of seclusion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.