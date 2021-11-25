(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Jackson County was “overwhelmed in the best way” after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker II instant game.
The winning ticket was bought at the Marathon gas station located at 4115 Lansing Avenue in Jackson.
“I like to play the Millionaire Maker II game since the lowest prize you can win is $40,” said the 66-year-old player. “I bought one ticket and didn’t win anything on it, so I decided to buy one more. When I scratched the ticket and saw I won $1 million, I was so overwhelmed, but in the best way!”
The player, who chose to remain anonymous, visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize, and he decided to receive his prize in one lump of about $634,000.
He plans to travel, invest, and pay bills with his winnings.
Players have won more than $23 million playing Millionaire Maker II, which launched in September. The price of a ticket is $20, and winners have the chance to win prizes that range from $40 up to $1 million.
