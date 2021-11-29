REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The 17th District Court in Redford Township has been awarded $48,500 in grants for its Veterans Treatment Court and for planning for a new hybrid DWI/drug court.
The funding from the Michigan Supreme Court's State Court Administrative Office is for fiscal year 2022.
Judge Krista Haroutunian will preside over the hybrid court and said the new treatment court will help address drug and alcohol related issues in a more comprehensive fashion.
The Redford Township court also is preparing to initiate a new drug testing facility that will serve treatment courts in Redford and the surrounding area, according to the Supreme Court.
The State Court Administrative Office supports problem-solving courts across Michigan with funding, training, resources and assistance with certification.
Problem-solving courts are nontraditional programs that focus on nonviolent offenders whose underlying issues, such as a substance use disorder or mental health diagnosis, have contributed to recurring involvement with the criminal justice system.
Data show that these specialized programs contribute to less repeat crime, lower unemployment rates, and improved quality of life of graduates, the Supreme Court said.
