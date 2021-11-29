Kalamazoo Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Wounded 3 Passengers On BusA 54-year-old man who shot three people on a city bus in Kalamazoo has died after being wounded while exchanging gunfire with police.

Court In Redford Township Awarded Grants For Non-Traditional Programshe 17th District Court in Redford Township has been awarded $48,500 in grants for its Veterans Treatment Court and for planning for a new hybrid DWI/drug court.

Michigan Matters: EV's Supercharging Impact Across Metro DetroitAs the electric vehicle revolution unfolds, companies, suppliers and organizations are adjusting as Joseph Grace, Vice President, Head of Physical and Functional Design & Integration, Stellantis; Vuk Milojkovic, CEO, BASF Toda America LLC; Glenn Stevens, Executive Director, MICHauto and Vice President, Automotive & Mobility Initiatives at Detroit Regional Chamber; and Rod Alberts, Executive Director of Detroit Auto Dealers Association, discussed on “Michigan Matters” airing 8 a.m. this Sunday on CBS 62.

Son Fatally Shoots Mother While Driving On Woodward Near Royal OakA 22-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his 52-year-old mother while driving in a car near Royal Oak.

Wixom Man Charged In Shooting Death Of Father's Ex-GirlfriendChief White says there’s been an uptick in domestic violence since the start of the pandemic and he’s urging people in abusive relationships to seek help.

Michigan Community Choosing To Help Each Other In Time Of Need After Flint Home ExplosionThe final damage assessments related to the Flint explosion fire are expected next week as neighbors are helping each other through this local disaster.