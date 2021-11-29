Journalist Danny Fenster Helps Light Menorah In DetroitHuntington Woods native and journalist Danny Fenster, who was freed after spending nearly six months in jail in Myanmar, helped light one of eight Hanukkah candles during a holiday celebration in downtown Detroit.

Police Arrest 2 People After 63-Year-Old Woman Was Raped Outside Detroit ChurchPolice say Elvin Shepard, 44, is charged with assault with intent to murder. The second person is in custody on an unrelated charge but was believed to be with Shepard at the time of the assault.

Livonia Police Seek Suspect After Tip Jar Stolen From Coffee ShopThe Livonia Police Department is seeking assistance locating a suspect wanted in connection to stealing a tip jar from a local coffee shop.

Assisted Living Center Closing In Traverse City, Highlighting Need For StaffAn assisted living center in Traverse City is closing, highlighting the demand for workers in the field and the scramble to find new housing for people suddenly facing uncertainty.

Bay City Residents Upset About Odor Lose Decision Against Michigan SugarResidents who complained about foul odors from a sugar beet processor located in Bay City have lost a key decision at the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Kalamazoo Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Wounded 3 Passengers On BusA 54-year-old man who shot three people on a city bus in Kalamazoo has died after being wounded while exchanging gunfire with police.