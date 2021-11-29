Benton Harbor Begins Accepting Bids To Replace Lead PipesOn Monday, Nov. 29, city officials in Benton Harbor announced that the city is accepting bids from contractors to replace all lead water pipes no later than 2023 due to elevated levels of the toxic metal in the city's water supply.

Michigan Reports 25,329 New COVID-19 Cases, 137 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Michigan Reach Record HighThe number of hospitalized adults with COVID-19 in Michigan has reached a new pandemic high on Monday, Nov. 29.

US Secretary Of Commerce Meets With MI Leaders To Discuss Global Chip Shortage Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo joined federal leaders to discuss the impact of the global chip shortage on Michigan and the urgent need for timely action to fund the CHIPS Act.

Journalist Danny Fenster Helps Light Menorah In DetroitHuntington Woods native and journalist Danny Fenster, who was freed after spending nearly six months in jail in Myanmar, helped light one of eight Hanukkah candles during a holiday celebration in downtown Detroit.

Police Arrest 2 People After 63-Year-Old Woman Was Raped Outside Detroit ChurchPolice say Elvin Shepard, 44, is charged with assault with intent to murder. The second person is in custody on an unrelated charge but was believed to be with Shepard at the time of the assault.