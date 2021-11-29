(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 25,329 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 137 deaths on Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,301,593 and 23,732 deaths as of Nov. 29.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, Nov. 24. Over the five days (Thursday through Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 5,066 per day.
The deaths announced Monday includes 57 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.