DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police have arrested two people after a 63-year-old woman was raped and left outside of a church in Detroit earlier this month.

According to the Detroit Police Department, 44-year-old Elvin Shepard is charged with assault with intent to murder. He was arraigned in the 36th District Court and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond (no 10%).

In a press conference on Monday, Police Chief James White said the second person is in custody on an unrelated charge but was believed to be with Shepard at the time of the assault on Nov. 14.

“We’re confident that we’ve got the two people responsible. We’ve got enough evidence and some facts and circumstances that I will not go into right now, but she was not randomly targeted. There was conversation prior to the incident and both were present during the entire incident,” White said at the press conference.

White said the woman “is still fighting for her life.”

She was found partially clothed by a passerby who heard her plea for help, according to a report from The Detroit News.

“Our community is fed up, they won’t tolerate this. We’re not going to tolerate this. We’re going to relentlessly pursue those who victimized our community,” White said.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH LIVE: Chief James E. White announces an arrest in the brutal attack and rape of a 63-year-old woman on the city's west side. https://t.co/LUnWEDV8Mw — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) November 29, 2021