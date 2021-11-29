(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police they have two people in custody in connection to the sexual assault of a 63-year-old woman.
The 44-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges for the attack.
Another man was also taken into custody for unrelated charges, but Chief White says he was allegedly with Shepard when the assault happened.
“But it is the bizarre, ugly, reprobate-minded behavior that is unacceptable, and we will not accept,” said Community Advocate Minister Malik Shabazz, who’s been leading search efforts.
According to DPD, the woman was found outside of a vacant church on the 4400 block of Joy Road November 14th, after celebrating her birthday.
"For someone to do this right in front of a church is reprehensible, it heinous and it's something that we will tolerate," said Police Commissioner Martin Jones.
Police say they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other and the crime was not random.
The victim suffered hypothermia and brain trauma. She’s currently on life support.
Shepard is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
