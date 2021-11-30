22-Year-Old Troy Man Charged In Mother's Fatal Shooting After Thanksgiving DinnerA 22-year-old man has been charged with open murder in the fatal shooting of his mother as she drove him home from a family dinner on Thanksgiving eve.

Annual 'Menorah In The D' Event Kicks Off In Metro DetroitTo mark the Jewish holiday, Hanukkah, a giant Menorah was lit in downtown Detroit.

Porch Pirates: Tips On Keeping Packages Safe From Thieves This Holiday SeasonAs people buy online, now is the time to come up with a plan to avoid Christmas porch pirates.

Two Arrested In Connection To Senior Sexual Assault CaseDetroit Police say they have two people in custody in connection to the sexual assault of a 63-year-old woman.

Benton Harbor Begins Accepting Bids To Replace Lead PipesOn Monday, Nov. 29, city officials in Benton Harbor announced that the city is accepting bids from contractors to replace all lead water pipes no later than 2023 due to elevated levels of the toxic metal in the city's water supply.

Michigan Reports 25,329 New COVID-19 Cases, 137 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.