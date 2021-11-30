(CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County sheriff’s office announced that they have a 15-year-old student in custody following an active shooting at Oxford High School.

Three students have been killed, and six other people have been injured, according to the Oakland County undersheriff Mike McCabe during a news conference.

Authorities said the first 911 call was made at 12:51 p.m., and the 15-year-old sophomore was taken into custody within five minutes.

A handgun was recovered from the suspect after multiple shots were fired.

One of the six individuals injured was a teacher.

McCabe says multiple police, EMS, and SWAT are currently at the scene doing another search throughout the school.

Students are being evacuated by busses and driven to the Meijer parking lot at 655 N. Lapeer Road to meet up with their parents.

Lapeer Schools have also placed all buildings in secure mode due to the situation.

Officials have not released any information on the injured individuals. Another news conference is planned for 5 p.m.

