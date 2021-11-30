(CBS DETROIT) – A Warren man who had called the police and said he killed a woman has been charged in connection to her death.
As reported by The Detroit News, Erik Fry, who is 34-years-old, has been charged with first-degree homicide by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.READ MORE: FDA Advisers Vote To Recommend Authorization Of Pill To Treat COVID-19
Fry’s girlfriend, Amanda Harvey, is also 34-years-old and has been identified as the victim.READ MORE: Whitmer Seeks $300M For COVID-19 Testing At Michigan Schools
The Warren Police Department received the call at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29. The incident occurred inside a home on Julius and Sharrow streets.
When police arrived at the scene, the woman was found dead with head trauma, and they arrested the man.MORE NEWS: 3 Students Killed, 8 Others Shot At Oxford High School; 15-Year-Old Suspect In Custody
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.