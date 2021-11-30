  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:34-year-olds, Amanda Harvey, Erik Fry, first-degree homicide, man kills girlfriend, warren man charged

(CBS DETROIT) – A Warren man who had called the police and said he killed a woman has been charged in connection to her death.

As reported by The Detroit News, Erik Fry, who is 34-years-old, has been charged with first-degree homicide by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Fry’s girlfriend, Amanda Harvey, is also 34-years-old and has been identified as the victim.

The Warren Police Department received the call at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.  The incident occurred inside a home on Julius and Sharrow streets.

When police arrived at the scene, the woman was found dead with head trauma, and they arrested the man.  

