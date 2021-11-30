ALMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) — A crash in Tuscola County has seriously injured a child and one other person.
A tractor-trailer collided with an SUV on Colling Road north of Fairgrove Road in Almer Township Monday morning, Nov. 30, according to Michigan State Police. The road was icy and the area had heavy freezing fog at the time of the crash, police said.READ MORE: FDA Advisers Vote To Recommend Authorization Of Pill To Treat COVID-19
The driver of the SUV and a child were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The roadway was closed while traffic crash reconstructions investigate.READ MORE: Whitmer Seeks $300M For COVID-19 Testing At Michigan Schools
MSP was assisted by the Caro and Fairgrove fire departments.MORE NEWS: 3 Students Killed, 8 Others Shot At Oxford High School; 15-Year-Old Suspect In Custody
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Tuscola County: Caro troopers are currently investigating a serious injury crash on Colling Rd north of Fairgrove Rd. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured. The driver of the SUV & a child were transported to a local hospital for serious injuries. 1/2
— MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) November 30, 2021