By DeJanay Booth
crash, Tuscola Couty, vehicle crash

ALMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) — A crash in Tuscola County has seriously injured a child and one other person.

A tractor-trailer collided with an SUV on Colling Road north of Fairgrove Road in Almer Township Monday morning, Nov. 30, according to Michigan State Police. The road was icy and the area had heavy freezing fog at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver of the SUV and a child were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The roadway was closed while traffic crash reconstructions investigate.

MSP was assisted by the Caro and Fairgrove fire departments.

