By Jeff O'Brien
The winless Detroit Lions may be without their best player against the Minnesota Vikings.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 17: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions reacts against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Ford Field on October 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell said Monday that running back D’Andre Swift’s injured shoulder is still sore, adding it’s hard to envision him playing on Sunday.

Campbell said the team will know more about Swift’s status after practice on Wednesday. Swift aggravated his sprained right shoulder in the second quarter of last Thursday’s loss to the Chicago Bears and was not cleared to return.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions reacts to a play during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 25, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Lions (0-10-1) will have to lean on Jamaal Williams and Godwin Igwebuike against Minnesota (5-6).

 

