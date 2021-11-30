(CBS DETROIT) – Oxford High School is on lockdown, Tuesday, Nov. 30, due to an emergency involving an active shooter.
Police have a person in custody after receiving reports regarding the situation.
Oakland County undersheriff Mike McCabe says there are multiple patrol and EMS units currently on the scene and SWAT and Aviation Units.
"We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun," McCabe said in a statement reported by The Detroit News. "We do not believe there are any other at this time. No confirmed fatal shooting victims at this time."
According to WDIV-TV, at least one person was shot, and four people were injured.
The shooting victim was shot in the face.
Students are being evacuated by busses and driven to the Meijer parking lot at 655 N. Lapeer Road to meet up with their parents.
