GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl was released from a rehabilitation hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 1, after surviving a Beaver Island plane crash that killed her father and three other people.

“She’s Laney, she’s great and she’s our miracle,” said Christie Perdue of Gaylord, referring to daughter Laney Perdue.

Five people, including the pilot, were on the small passenger plane.

The family believes Laney survived because her father, Mike, embraced her during the crash.

Laney was released from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids.

“We’ve gone from no walking to a wheelchair to a walker and now to crutches,” Christie Perdue told WOOD-TV. “Her goal was to go home on crutches.”

Mike Perdue died, along with the pilot and a couple.

The crash is currently under investigation by a federal transportation agency.

“Our community has just surrounded us with love,” Christie Perdue said. “Laney’s getting letters from schools all over Michigan, letters from New York and Minnesota, and we are just so grateful.”

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.