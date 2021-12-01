DETROIT (AP) — William Hartmann, a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers has died after battling COVID-19.
William Hartmann's death this week was reported to the Michigan Republican Party, spokesman Gustavo Portela said.
Hartmann, 63, was a member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, a low profile panel that briefly burst into the national spotlight a year ago when it tied, 2-2, and failed to certify election results.
But Hartmann and fellow GOP member Monica Palmer changed course that same night after a wave of harsh criticism during the public comment period of the Zoom meeting.
Hartmann insisted that he didn’t bow to pressure but changed his vote only after being assured that a post-election audit would be conducted.
Earlier in November, Hartmann's sister told Facebook friends that her brother was on a ventilator with pneumonia-related to COVID-19.
