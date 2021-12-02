Michigan Secures 3rd Military Medical Team For Assistance Amid COVID-19 SurgeGov. Gretchen Whitmer's request for additional staffing from the federal government was granted for a third Michigan hospital amid the COVID-19 surge.

Woman Dead, 3 Kids Critical After Car Crashes Into River In Port HuronA 26-year-old woman has died and her three children were hospitalized in critical condition after her car crashed into a river in Port Huron, police said.

Why Was Oxford High School Shooting Suspect Charged With Terrorism?The state's 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.

Prosecutor: Gun Was 'Freely Available' To Oxford High School ShooterOn Thursday, Dec. 2, a prosecutor said criminal charges against the parents of Ethan Crumbley are being considered, saying their action went "far beyond negligence" and the gun "seems to have been just freely available" to the 15-year-old.

Investigators Reveal Concerns About Behavior Of Oxford High School Shooting Suspect Leading Up To TragedyTwo teachers separately reported concerning behavior from sophomore Ethan Crumbley starting the day before the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

Michigan SOS Benson Announces Return Of 'Water-Winter Wonderland' License PlateOfficials said collectors and motorists requested the license plate for years. It was the plate used by the state in 1965 when the National Voting Rights Act became law.