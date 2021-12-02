(CBS Detroit) – Schools across Metro Detroit have closed Thursday, December 2, 2021, due to online threats.
Some of these schools will meet virtually, please check with your individual school districts.
All NCSD buildings will be CLOSED today, December 2, due to a series of online threats against schools across Oakland County. We apologize for this late communication but are acting out of an abundance of caution after consultation with @novipolice pic.twitter.com/aBidHCapLA
— Novi Community School District (@NCSD) December 2, 2021
Schools in Macomb County include: Clintondale Community Schools, DeLaSalle Collegiate High School, Warren Consolidated Schools
Schools in Oakland County include: Avondale School District, Bloomfield Hills School District, Cedar Crest Academy, Clarenceville School District, Clarkston Community Schools, Clawson Public Schools, Detroit Catholic Central, Everest Academy, Everest Collegiate High, Farmington Central High School, Farmington High School, Four Corners Montessori Academy, Harbor High School, Hazel Park Community Schools, Holy Family Regional North, Holy Family Regional South, Keys Grace Academy, Lake Orion Community Schools, Lakeland High School, Lamphere Public Schools, Milford High School, Momentum Academy, Muir Middle, North Farmington High School, Notre Dame Lower Division, Notre Dame Prep, Novi Community Schools, Oakland Tech NE Campus, Oakland Tech NW Campus, Oakland Tech SE Campus, Oakland Tech SW Campus, Oakside Scholars Charter School, Oak Valley Middle, Ortonville Montessori Center, Rochester Community Schools, Saint Catherine of Siena Academy, St. Joseph Catholic-Lake Orion, St. Mary’s Preparatory, St. Patrick Catholic – White Lake, Troy School District, Walled Lake School District, Walton Charter Academy, Waterford School District, West Bloomfield School District, White Lake Middle School
Schools in Wayne County include: American International Academy District