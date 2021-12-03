(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife.
On Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at about in the 18000 block of Moenart the suspect, Troy Ivory, 23, and his wife were having a domestic dispute when he fatally shot her. The victim, Ivory’s wife, was 21-year-old.
Ivory fled the scene after the shooting occurred.
If anyone recognizes this suspect has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
