MDHHS Updates COVID-19 Quarantine Guidance For Michigan SchoolsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is updating quarantine recommendations for schools amid a COVID surge.

More Than 100 Michigan Schools Close Due To Copycat Threats After Oxford High ShootingMany schools are expected to close on Monday, and parents are urged to check their student's school website.

Parents Of Oxford Shooting Suspect Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter, Authroities Searching For ThemOakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced charges today against Jennifer and James Crumbley the parents of the Oxford HS shooting suspect. The parents are both charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Manhunt Underway For Parents Of Oxford Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley, But 2 Attorneys Say They Are Not FleeingThe parents' arraignment had been scheduled for late Friday afternoon, but as of 5 p.m. the parents were still missing, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Prosecutor Lays Out Disturbing Timeline Explaining Why Oxford School Shooting Suspect's Parents Were Charged"I want to be really clear that these charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said, "and also send a message that gun owners have a responsibility."

Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge Reopens Ahead Of Schedule Following RepairsOfficials said the bridge, which is over the Trenton Channel, was closed for bridge decking repairs that began in May 2020.