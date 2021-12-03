(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan football team will wear patches on their uniforms to honor the Oxford High School shooting victims.
Four students were killed during the school shooting, and seven others were wounded. The shooter, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, has been charged for the shooting.
The players will wear the jerseys with these patches during the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 4.
On Twitter, the Michigan football team posted an image of the jerseys with the patch and said, “The shape is of Oxford’s ‘Block O’ meant to honor all victims, survivors, and community members.”
On Twitter, the Michigan football team posted an image of the jerseys with the patch and said, "The shape is of Oxford's 'Block O' meant to honor all victims, survivors, and community members."

They explained that the 'TM' and '42' on the patch are a tribute to Tate Myre, who played football at Oxford High School. The four hearts honor Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling.
