(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 18,443 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 277 deaths on Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,336,566 and 24,367 deaths as of Dec. 3.
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, Dec. 1. Over the two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 9,222 per day.
The deaths announced Friday includes 169 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.