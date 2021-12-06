(CBS Detroit) — Michigan football defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been named one of the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.
The senior, who had a new school-record 14 sacks and 33 solo tackles this season, is Michigan’s first finalist since fellow Wolverine defensive standout Jabrill Peppers in 2016.
READ MORE: Farmington Hills Police, Fire Department Participate In Toys For Tots Drive
Hutch 4 Heisman!
Congratulations, @aidanhutch97 on being named a Heisman Trophy FINALIST! #GoBlue // #Hutch4Heisman pic.twitter.com/afU5tm1nDM
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 6, 2021
He would become the second primary defensive player to win the award, following the Wolverine’s Charles Woodson in 1997.
Tom Harmon and Desmond Howard are the other Wolverines to become Heisman winners in 1940 and 1991 respectively.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 16,590 New COVID-19 Cases, 127 Deaths
Other finalists are Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
The 2021 Heisman Trophy presentation ceremony will be Dec. 11.MORE NEWS: Ford Delays Return To Office For 30,000 Workers Due To COVID Concerns
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congratulations to the 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists – @UMichFootball's Aidan Hutchinson, @Pitt_FB's Kenny Pickett, @OhioStateFB's C.J. Stroud and @AlabamaFTBL's Bryce Young!https://t.co/XqkNbmxjlz
— The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 6, 2021