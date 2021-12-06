Oakland County Prosecutor Criticizes Oxford High School Over Run-Up To Deadly ShootingProsecutor Karen McDonald said the investigation's findings will determine whether school officials will be charged in last Tuesday's attack at Oxford High School.

Kirtland’s Warbler Replaces Elk On The 2022 Wildlife Habitat License PlateThe Kirtland's warbler will replace the elk on Michigan's wildlife habitat license plate starting in January.

Wayne County Prosecutor Charges 7 Juveniles With School ThreatsThe charges, which were issued Thursday and Friday, follow a school shooting at Oxford High School earlier on Nov. 30 that left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded.

Third Party To Investigate Oxford High School's Actions Leading Up To ShootingA third party will investigate events at Oxford High School that occurred before a school shooting that left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded, the Michigan district's superintendent said, with the Michigan attorney general responding Sunday that her office could conduct it.

Lawyer: Detroit Artist Didn't Know Ethan Crumbley's Parents Stayed In StudioA Detroit-area artist is cooperating with police after the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the Oxford High School student charged in the school shooting, were found in the artist's studio and had stayed in it overnight.

Michigan Matters: Two Stars With Motor City Ties Lighting Up Entertainment WorldDetroit-born Musician Mike Skill of the Romantics and iconic TV & Broadway Set Designer Ray Klausen -- who just moved to Metro Detroit – appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” 8 a.m. this Sunday to talk about their riveting careers as each has carved a unique path on the national stage.