(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit is reminding residents that there are warming centers and respite locations available to provide relief from extreme weather conditions.

In collaboration with two nonprofits, the city is offering four warming centers that will be open from now until March 31.

In a news release, city officials said Cass Community Social Services and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries will provide temporary relief to persons who are homeless when year-round shelters may be at capacity.

Individuals seeking placement at a warming center should call the Coordinated Assessment Model (CAM) to discuss options. Contact CAM at (313) 305-0311 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and the staff members will help make shelter referrals or help individuals find alternatives to shelters.

If an individual needs assistance during times that CAM staff members aren’t available, they can go in person to a warming center.

The locations include:

Cass Community Social Services, 1534 Webb St., Detroit 48206 313-883-2277

Facilities for: Families and Single women

Cass Community Social Services, 11850 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit 48206 313-883-2277

Facilities for: Single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, 11037 Mack Ave., Detroit 48214 313-993-6703

Facilities for: Families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, 3535 Third Ave, Detroit 48201 313-993-6703

Facilities for: Single men only

A fifth center will also be open in the morning during these months. Details include:

TCF Center, 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226 (Operated by Pope Francis Center)

Facilities for: Anyone who is homeless

Hours: Monday – Saturday 7 -11 a.m.

Recreation centers and libraries throughout the city will also be open during business hours to provide residents relief from cold weather conditions.

Here’s a list of the respite locations:

Detroit Recreation Centers



Adams/Butzel Center, 10500 Lyndon (313) 628-0990

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sunday Closed

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive (313) 628-2028

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Saturday & Sunday Closed

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (313) 628-2819

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sunday Closed

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon (313) 628-2030

Monday – Friday 1 – 9 p.m. | Saturday & Sunday Closed

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (313) 628-2000

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sunday Closed

Detroit Public Library Branches

The Detroit Public Library is operating under COVID-19 protocols, which include limited capacity and a two-hour limit per visit.

Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor/Springwells, Detroit, MI 48209 • 313.481.1550

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Edison Branch, 18400 Joy/Southfield, Detroit, MI 48228 • 313.481.1720

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Dr./E. Warren, Detroit, MI 48224 • 313.481.1760

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Main Library

5201 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48202 • 313.481.1300

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.

Parkman Branch 1766 Oakman Blvd./Linwood, Detroit, MI 48238 • 313.481.1810

Technology, Literacy & Career (TLC) Center: 313.481.1814

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Redford Branch 21200 Grand River/W. McNichols, Detroit, MI 48219 • 313.481.1820

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.

Wilder Branch

7140 E. 7 Mile Rd./Van Dyke, Detroit, MI 48234 • 313.481.1870

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.

