(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is bringing back the Run for the Trees Happy Little (Virtual) 5K event next year.
The event will be from April 22-29, 2022. Runners, hikers and walkers can complete the 5K anywhere outdoors between those days.READ MORE: Wayne County Jail Contract Employee Allegedly Smuggled Cell Phone, Weed To Inmates
Proceeds support tree planting and forest protection efforts, including invasive plant and forest pest management and early detection surveys in Michigan state parks and recreation areas.READ MORE: Michigan Drivers To Recieve $400 Refund Checks Per Vehicle In 2022, Whitmer Says
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Bob Ross Inc. in order to support our tree planting and stewardship efforts in Michigan state parks,” said Michelle O’Kelly, fund developer and Happy Little Trees race director for the Parks and Recreation Division. “In just the first two years of this incredibly popular event, race participants have helped generate a stable source of funding toward healthy, thriving forests at state parks throughout the next decade.”
Registration is now open and capped at 18,500 participants.
Learn more about the program and register for the race at Michigan.gov/DNRHappyLittleTrees.MORE NEWS: Consumers Energy Sued For $50M Over Deadly Flint House Explosion
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.