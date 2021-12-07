(CBS DETROIT) – A contracted employee working at the Wayne County Jail allegedly smuggled drugs and a cell phone into the facility for an inmate.

The former contractor, 28-year-old Ashton McDougal, worked in a food service position, where she made thousands of dollars in transactions with inmates over her five months of working at the facility, according to The Detroit News.

McDougal was arrested on Nov. 29, and when she was searched, police found 24 grams of marijuana on her.

An investigation began before her arrest after marijuana was found inside the jail.

Officials say that McDougal has been cooperating with the investigation since her arrest. She faces two counts of furnishing contraband to prisoners and one count of furnishing a cell phone to a prisoner.

The Detroit News also reported that the recipient of a smuggled cell phone, inmate Dawaun McQueen, 25, faces charges of “use or possession of a cell phone in jail, with a third-time offender enhancement.”

McQueen’s probable cause conference is set for Dec. 13 before 36th District Judge Patricia Jefferson.

McDougal had her bond set at $5,000/10%, with the preliminary examination scheduled for Dec. 20.

