(CBS DETROIT) – A former Washtenaw County Sheriff Correction Deputy charged with misconduct in office will face trial and an additional charge.
On Monday, Dec. 6, Judge Cedric Simpson of the 14A-1 District Court in Ann Arbor bound Kenric Mukrdechian for trial in the Washtenaw County Circuit Court.READ MORE: "He's The Father To Thousands", Community Mourns Retired Detroit Teacher
After the preliminary examination, the court found enough probable cause on the one count of misconduct in office and to add an additional charge of misconduct.
“I appreciate Judge Simpson’s recognition of the seriousness of these allegations by adding an additional count against Mr. Mukrdechian,” Nessel said. “In instances where officers abuse their power and therefore disrespect the public trust, our team stands ready to ensure accountability.”READ MORE: Gift Of Life Michigan Celebrates 50 Years Of Saving, Transforming Lives Through Organ & Tissue Donations
The charges are due to an incident that occurred in October 2018, when Mukrdechian was working an overnight shift at the county jail, where he was supposed to be supervising two female inmates. During his shift, he snuck them pizza and asked one of the inmates to expose herself, and she complied. He asked the victim to expose herself a second time, and she complied.
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor issued a complaint in August 2020, and Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office was appointed to handle the case in April 2021.
Mukrdechian is set to appear next before Judge Patrick Conlin in Washtenaw County Circuit Court on Jan. 24.MORE NEWS: 2 Metro Detroiters Charged With Stealing $4M In Unemployment Benefits
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.