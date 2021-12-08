(CBS Detroit) — Dozens of students are now facing charges for school treats across the Metro Detroit area.
This comes after a deadly shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. Four students were killed and six others, plus a teacher, were injured.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says they have charged 18 students in the last few days related to school threats.
“Much has been written about these types of cases lately yet still these serious events continue to happen,” Worthy says. “Quelling school threats is going to take the work of all of us. It is also going to take facing head on the access our children have for guns and their fascination with them.”
Officials in Oakland, Macomb, Monroe and Genesee counties have also arrested students — from elementary to high school — who are being accused of making an online threat and having a gun at school.
