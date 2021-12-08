  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:alleged assault of girlfriend, detroit, detroit man arrested, detroit police, kidnapping, Shawn Shorts

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child.

Kidnapping suspect Shawn Shorts | Credit: Detroit Police Department

READ MORE: Kent County Man Wins $500K Playing Michigan Lottery's 10X Cashword Instant Game

Allegedly Shawn Shorts, 27, physically assaulted his girlfriend at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 7. This happened in the 9100 block of Minock.

Shorts then fled with the 3-year-old in a gold Ford Explorer.

READ MORE: Michigan Considers New Incentives To Land Electric Vehicle Battery Plants

The child was recovered within a few hours.

Shorts was then taken into custody by Detroit Police.

No other details have been released.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Sets Hospitalization Record, Leads Nation In New COVID Cases Per Capita

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.