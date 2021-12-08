OXFORD, Michigan (WNEM) – Across the state of Michigan, residents continue to show support for the victims of the Oxford High School shooting and the community at large.

What happened in Oxford last week hits close to home for Chelsea Pfeiffer.

“I was terrified. It was not something that I ever wanted to have happen anywhere, let alone our little Oxford,” Pfeiffer said.

The Ortonville resident used to live in Oxford, and her siblings graduated from Oxford High School. Less than 24 hours after the deadly shooting there, she and her mother decided they needed to do something.

“She woke up with this feeling like she needed to help in some way. And I was like me too,” Pfeiffer said.

Pfeiffer decided to help, but not in a traditional way. She created a google document. It is eight pages long ​and list​s areas of need​: how to help, where to get help, all in one spot​ and updated as new information comes in.

The document is complete with links for anyone to click on and donate money, time, or resources.

“Everybody just wants to help. They just want to do what they can to help. People are not sleeping,” Pfeiffer said.

She bridged the gap of a community wanting to help without knowing how.

“It’s amazing to see something be put on the Google doc and then within a matter of hours the need is met,” Pfeiffer said.

A massive need was met on Tuesday.

“Today we asked for 1,200 teachers to be fed within the next couple of days. And as far as I know that need is almost completely met. Everywhere in Michigan there’s people in Michigan coming out of the woodwork saying that they want to help and help meet our needs in our little community,” Pfeiffer said.

