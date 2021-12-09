(CBS Detroit) — If you need a furry friend to add to your family this holiday, Detroit Animal Care and Control will waive all adoption fees for cats and dogs through Dec. 20.
Each animal is microchipped, neutered or spayed and fully vaccinated.
The initiative is a partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national “Empty the Shelters” program. Detroit Animal Care is one of 200 shelters in 40 states that will participate in the program.
“We are making it easier for Detroiters to find Furever Friends through our ‘Home for the Holidays program, thanks to the sponsorship of adoption fees by BISSELL Pet Foundation through December 20th,” Mark Kumpf, Detroit Animal Care director, said in a news release.
"We are happy to partner with BISSELL Pet Foundation again this holiday season through their 'Empty the Shelters' program, which brings holiday hope to dogs and cats by sponsoring adoption fees."
The shelter is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Detroit Animal Care, 7401 Chrysler Drive in Detroit.
To see many of the animals that are up for adoption visit adopt@friendsofdacc.org or their Facebook page.
