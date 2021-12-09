DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A man is arrested after two Detroit police officers recovered 41 stolen packages during a traffic stop Wednesday.
According to the Detroit Police Department, the recovery happened at about 3:40 a.m., Dec. 8, in the area of West McNichols Road and Freeland Street.
The officers with the second precinct were turning onto McNichols from Greenfield Road when an unknown man flagged them down, saying that the driver of a black Dodge Caravan had fled following a crash. Authorities say officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. As they were speaking to the driver, they noticed several packages in the back of the vehicle.
Police say the driver did not provide a good explanation for the packages, which were all addressed to residents in Farmington and Farmington Hills.
Detroit police contacted the Farmington and Farmington Hills police departments to notify them of the packages, which were identified as reported stolen.
