Customers Raise Over $3,000 For Repairs To Keep Food Truck In BusinessDinner At Tiffiany’s was shut down for three weeks, but thanks to the community, Blade is back open for business.

Fieger Files 2 $100 Million Lawsuits Against Oxford School District On Behalf Of Oxford High School Sisters Injured and Traumatized By ShootingHigh Profile attorney Geoffrey Fieger files 2 $100 million lawsuits against Oxford School District/Officals on behave of sister’s who attend Oxford High, one was shot and the other barely missed by bullets.

Michigan Matters: The Aftermaths of the Oxford School ShootingAs the community continues to pick up the pieces following the Nov. 30 shooting rampage at Oxford High School which claimed the lives of four students and injured seven others, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard appeared on CBS 62's “Michigan Matters” to talk about the incident and aftermaths.

Plymouth-Canton Educational Park On Lockdown As Police Investigate 'Potential Threat'According to the Canton Police Department, school dismissal is being delayed until the investigation is complete.

Michigan Senate Approves Business Incentive BillsOn Thursday, Dec. 9, the Michigan Senate approved bills that would boost job-creation and expansion incentives offered to businesses, amid efforts to land unspecified major projects in the auto industry as it shifts to greener technology.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra VP Erik Rönmark Selected As CEO, PresidentRönmark will succeed Anne Parsons and also serve as the organization’s president, the DSO announced Wednesday. Parsons will continue to serve as president and CEO until March 7, 2022.