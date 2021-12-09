DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The name “TCF Center” is no more for the convention center in downtown Detroit. It is now Huntington Place.

Officials with ASM Global, which manages the day-to-day operations of the center, announced the new name for the facility. The name change comes after Huntington merged with TCF Financial Corp back in June.

“Our partnership with Huntington Bank brings a wealth of opportunities to our community and visitors,” said Karen Totaro, general manager of Huntington Place/ASM Global. “As we continue to elevate this Detroit convention center as an industry gold standard, the creative, hardworking team at Huntington Place continues to make diversity a strength as it focuses entirely on the success of every event .”

The facility, which has been managed by ASM Global since 2010, was formerly Cobo Center and is the 16th largest convention center in the country. During the coronavirus pandemic, it served as a field hospital, vaccination site and a day center for homeless services.

“We are proud that following the TCF-Huntington merger, the name of our new combined bank now graces the walls of this civic center that means so much to the people of Detroit and all of southeast Michigan,” said Gary Torgow, chairman of Huntington Bank.

“From high school graduations to the North American International Auto Show, from speeches by sitting presidents to the annual NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner, this venerable facility is part of the fabric of our community and Huntington is fortunate to now be a part of it,” said Gary Torgow, Chairman, Huntington Bank.

