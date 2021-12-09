Farmington Hills Fire Department Offers Free Car Seat Inspection Jan. 9The Farmington Hills Fire Department is once again offering free car seat inspections to help ensure your child's safety.

Mt. Clemens Man Charged After Leaving Macomb County Judge Threatening VoicemailA man from Mt. Clemens was charged after leaving a circuit court judge a threatening voicemail.

Customers Raise Over $3,000 For Repairs To Keep Food Truck In BusinessDinner At Tiffiany’s was shut down for three weeks, but thanks to the community, Blade is back open for business.

Fieger Files 2 $100 Million Lawsuits Against Oxford School District On Behalf Of Oxford High School Sisters Injured and Traumatized By ShootingHigh Profile attorney Geoffrey Fieger files 2 $100 million lawsuits against Oxford School District/Officals on behave of sister’s who attend Oxford High, one was shot and the other barely missed by bullets.

Michigan Matters: The Aftermaths of the Oxford School ShootingAs the community continues to pick up the pieces following the Nov. 30 shooting rampage at Oxford High School which claimed the lives of four students and injured seven others, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard appeared on CBS 62's “Michigan Matters” to talk about the incident and aftermaths.

Police Investigate 'Potential Threat' At Plymouth-Canton High Schools, Students To Be Released Following LockdownAccording to the Canton Township Police Department, school dismissal was delayed until the investigation is complete. No injuries have been reported.