Detroit Animal Care And Control Waiving Adoption Fees Through Dec. 20The initiative is a partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national “Empty the Shelters” program. Detroit Animal Care is one of 200 shelters in 40 states that will participate in the program.

Michigan Could Face Potential Christmas Tree Shortage This YearWith a few weeks left until Christmas, getting a tree may be tough to find.

Detroit's TCF Center Changes Name To Huntington PlaceOfficials with ASM Global, which manages the day-to-day operations of the convention center, announced the new name for the facility. The name change comes after Huntington merged with TCF Financial Corp back in June.

Farmington Hills Fire Department Offers Free Car Seat Inspection Jan. 9The Farmington Hills Fire Department is once again offering free car seat inspections to help ensure your child's safety.

Mt. Clemens Man Charged After Leaving Macomb County Judge Threatening VoicemailA man from Mt. Clemens was charged after leaving a circuit court judge a threatening voicemail.

Customers Raise Over $3,000 For Repairs To Keep Food Truck In BusinessDinner At Tiffiany’s was shut down for three weeks, but thanks to the community, Blade is back open for business.