(CBS Detroit) — Police say the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park is on lockdown while authorities investigate a potential threat.
According to the Canton Police Department, school dismissal is being delayed until the investigation is complete.
Police say no students are being released and the parking lot and surrounding areas are closed. Parents are urged not to pick up their children to keep the area clear for officers.
Canton police, as well as Plymouth and Plymouth Township police departments, are on the scene. All buildings on campus are currently on lockdown.
The Plymouth-Canton Educational Park consists of Canton High School, Plymouth High School and Salem High School.
