Former Detroit Police Sergeant Charged With Embezzling Money Using Prisoners' ATM CardsA former Detroit police sergeant has been charged with embezzling more than $30,000 using prisoners' ATM cards at the Detroit Detention Center.

GM CEO Mary Barra Says Making Ventilators Changed The Company CultureThe CEO of General Motors said Thursday that the automaker learned valuable lessons last year when it stepped in to boost emergency production of ventilators to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Detroit Animal Care And Control Waiving Adoption Fees Through Dec. 20The initiative is a partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national “Empty the Shelters” program. Detroit Animal Care is one of 200 shelters in 40 states that will participate in the program.

Michigan Could Face Potential Christmas Tree Shortage This YearWith a few weeks left until Christmas, getting a tree may be difficult.

Detroit's TCF Center Changes Name To Huntington PlaceOfficials with ASM Global, which manages the day-to-day operations of the convention center, announced the new name for the facility. The name change comes after Huntington merged with TCF Financial Corp back in June.

Farmington Hills Fire Department Offers Free Car Seat Inspection Jan. 9The Farmington Hills Fire Department is once again offering free car seat inspections to help ensure your child's safety.