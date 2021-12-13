More Than 10K Sign Petition Pushing For Oakland County Schools To Go Virtual Amid Increase In ThreatsA petition started by a group of Oakland County students is calling for an end to in-person learning and a switch to virtual learning for the rest of the semester due to an increase in copycat school threats.

MDOT Wants To Revamp Detroit's Amtrak StationThe renovations include a new facility called the Detroit New Center Intermodal Facility, new bus terminals and rideshare services.

Judge Denies Request To Place Ethan Crumbley In Juvenile DetentionJudge Carniak stood her ground on keeping Crumbley in Oakland County Jail, but requested for the teen to remain isolated, where he won’t hear or see adult inmates.

More Than $2.8M Awarded To 4 Mobility Projects In SE MichiganProjects receiving the funding are in Monroe County, Wixom, Rochester Hills and Shelby Township.

Professionals: The Need For Mental Health Assistance Up 300 Percent Since Start Of Pandemic, Help Is AvailableMental healthcare professionals say the need for mental health services up by 300% since the start of the pandemic, and wants anyone in need to know services are available.

Michigan Reports 25,240 New COVID-19 Cases, 160 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.