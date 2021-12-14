(CBS DETROIT) – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that the expansion of online services and updating the system for in-person office visits has greatly improved experience with Secretary of State services.

“Now, Michiganders can access our services more efficiently and conveniently than ever before. They can walk up to an office or schedule their visit ahead of time, or use one of our self-service stations or online options,” said Benson. “I am proud of the hundreds of state workers who have stepped up to ensure that even in challenging times, we can make government work for everyone.”

Benson also said that 60% of residents complete all their transactions online, up from only 28% of residents doing this in 2018.

Self-service stations were installed in grocery stores and other areas, and they are open nights and weekends to help provide services at expanded hours for residents.

Benson explained that the time it takes for office visits has been cut down to an average of 20 minutes, and she says this is because they took away the “take-a-ticket-and-wait” system.

“The ‘take-a-ticket-and-wait’ system we inherited was clearly failing the people of Michigan,” said Benson. “Now, the resident feedback speaks for itself, and Michiganders regularly tell us they are able to access our offices when it’s convenient for them, be seen right away, and get multiple transactions done, so they are out the door in under ten minutes.”

If a person does happen to visit an office on a busy day, they are scheduled a return time that is convenient for them.

In addition to announcing the updates on services, Benson also said that the department is in the process of filling more than 50 vacancies and she urged residents with strong customer service skills to apply.

For more information about online services, a self-service-station locator, and more, visit here.

