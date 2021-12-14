ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS Detroit/AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals announces it will not order a hospital to use the deworming drug ivermectin on a patient with health problems related to COVID-19.
The daughter of the 68-year-old patient sued the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Abor after it refused to use ivermectin.
"A court directive in this matter could open the door for a flood of similar suits from other patients with COVID-19, not to mention other conditions, suing to obtain care that is contrary to hospital policies," the court said Friday.
The man still has severe lung problems and other health woes, but the coronavirus infection has eased, the court noted.
Ivermectin is approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat infections of roundworms, lice and other tiny parasites in humans — not COVID-19. It has been promoted by conservative commentators despite a lack of conclusive evidence that it helps people with the virus.