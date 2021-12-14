EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University is awarding $1,500 bonuses to campus employees.
The bonuses, which will cost roughly $27 million, will go to regular and temporary faculty, support staff, and graduate students who teach, the Lansing State Journal reported.READ MORE: Benson: Secretary Of State Services Improved Online, In-Person
“Together we have faced unprecedented challenges in the wake of a global pandemic,” President Samuel Stanley Jr. said. “As we conclude this semester, I want to offer our deepest gratitude for all you have been doing every single day to advance MSU’s vital mission.”READ MORE: Police Investigate 3 Separate Michigan School Threats, 2 Students Taken Into Custody
MSU last month announced 2% raises for non-union faculty and academic staff hired before June 30. Winter break has also been extended by three days.
Some faculty members welcomed the latest bonuses but said they don’t replace cuts made earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE NEWS: Michigan Legislature Poised To OK $725M In COVID, Other aid
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.