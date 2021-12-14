Benson: Secretary Of State Services Improved Online, In-PersonSecretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that the expansion of online services and updating the system for in-person office visits has greatly improved experience with Secretary of State services.

MSU Gives $1,500 Bonuses To FacultyMichigan State University is awarding $1,500 bonuses to campus employees.

Pictured Rocks To Begin Charging Entrance Fee For The First Time In MarchPictured Rocks National Lakeshore will begin charging an entrance fee for the first time on March 1, 2022.

Hyper-Local News Coming to CBS 62 in 2022WWJ-TV to Build Hyper-Local News Operation in 2022 with 137 Hours Per Week on Streaming; 40 Hours to Be Simulcast on CBS 62.

Parents Of Suspect In Oxford High School Shooting Due In Court Dec. 14The parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School were scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Dec. 4, on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

More Than 10K Sign Petition Pushing For Oakland County Schools To Go Virtual Amid Increase In ThreatsA petition started by a group of Oakland County students is calling for an end to in-person learning and a switch to virtual learning for the rest of the semester due to an increase in copycat school threats.