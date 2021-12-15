(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 11,722 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 330 deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,408,189 and 25,570 deaths as of Dec. 15.
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, Dec. 13. Over the two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 5,861 per day.
The deaths announced Wednesday includes 230 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.