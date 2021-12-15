Report Says Water Is Unaffordable Across MichiganThe report says that one in 10 Detroit and Flint households spend more than a quarter of their income on water services.

Oxford School Board Holds First Meeting Since Tragic High School ShootingThe Oxford Community Schools district held its first school board meeting Tuesday since the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

Focus: HOPE Delivering 1,400 Holiday Food Boxes To SeniorsThe holiday season is a time to give, but seniors are often left off the list when they can use a little help the most.

Subaru Recalls 200K Vehicles Over Chain Slipping, Causing Power LossSubaru is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmission can break, causing a loss of power.

Michigan Reports 11,722 New COVID-19 Cases, 330 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Texas Family Reunites With Dog Missing In Michigan For MonthsA dog that disappeared in Michigan last summer while visiting from Texas has been returned to his grateful owners.