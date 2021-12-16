(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit is offering Pfizer booster shots to eligible Detroiters, 16 and up following approval by the Centers for Disease Control.

Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine that is approved for individuals under the age of 18.

“This is welcome news. Vaccines provide the best protection we have against COVID-19,” said Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer. “We want everyone to stay safe and healthy, and we are urging all Detroiters ages five and above to get vaccinated, and everyone ages 16 and above to get their booster if they are due.”

Booster shots are available at all Detroit vaccination locations.

This latest recommendation by the CDC and MDHHS comes as Detroit is reaching the one-year anniversary of receiving the first supplies to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

The first vaccination clinic opened in Detroit on Dec. 23, 2020, and provided vaccines to first responders and frontline medical workers.

“We have lost 2,615 Detroiters since the start of this pandemic, and we hold them in our memory and in our hearts. I want to thank our frontline workers, especially our nurse vaccinators, who have worked tirelessly to assist Detroiters in their time of need,” said Denise Fair Razo. “I urge everyone to get vaccinated and get their booster. The vaccines are the best means we have of preventing severe illness. We need Detroiters to step up like they always do because being unvaccinated has consequences for our entire community.”

For more information on receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot in the city of Detroit, visit here.

