Pro-Whitmer Group Launches Ads To Tout $400 Insurance RefundA Democratic group allied with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is launching ads over the college football bowl season to tout pending $400-per-vehicle refunds for all Michigan drivers with insurance.

State Employees In Michigan Will Get 5% Raise; Juneteenth Is Paid HolidayEmployees who work for the state government will get 5% raises next October under new labor contracts.

Despite Recent Historic Inflation, Local Business Owner Will Not Rise PricesOwner of Shops on Top Clothing store in Eastern Market says despite the recent historic inflation he will do his best not to pass the cost down to customers.

Wild Winds In Michigan Cut Power, Rip School Roof; Dozens Of Cows DeadFierce winds scoured Michigan on Thursday, knocking out power for more than 150,000 people, ripping a roof off a school, and contributing to the electrocution of dozens of cows at a dairy farm.

More Than 400K Without Power Across Central US After Hurricane-Force Wind GustsIntense storms delivered a destructive and record-setting spate of winds Wednesday from the Rockies to the Great Lakes, tearing off roofs, overturning trucks, shutting down a stretch of an interstate highway and even forcing evacuation of some air traffic controllers.

Detroit Offers COVID-19 Booster Shots To 16, 17-Year-OldsThe city of Detroit is offering Pfizer booster shots to eligible Detroiters, 16 and up following approval by the Centers for Disease Control.