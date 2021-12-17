DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) announced all teachers and staff must be vaccinated by Feb. 18.
The decision comes after a special school board meeting earlier this week.
School officials say about 80% of the district’s 6,000 staff are already vaccinated, leaving more than 1,000 employees that need to be vaccinated or show proof of exemption.
Those who are exempt must test regularly and wear a mask.
Those who do not follow the new vaccine rule risk being terminated.
Last month, the district announced that it was switching to online learning on Fridays in December in response to rising COVID-19 cases and the need for mental health relief.
